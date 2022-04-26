Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$950.00 at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$790.00.

TSE FFH traded down C$2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$678.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$644.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$602.09.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 64.9400076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

