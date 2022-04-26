Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Fastly has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.