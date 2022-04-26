Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will announce $310.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.60 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

