Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE:FSS opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

