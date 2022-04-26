Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

