Financial Analysis: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A Better Choice 7.36% -76.94% -30.74%

Gemini Group Global has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gemini Group Global and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.89%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Better Choice $46.01 million 1.44 $3.39 million $0.24 9.38

Better Choice has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

Better Choice beats Gemini Group Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global (Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

