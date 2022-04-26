Financial Comparison: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) vs. Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) and Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FinVolution Group and Aurora Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.49 billion 0.67 $393.71 million $1.32 2.67 Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.04 million ($0.80) -12.29

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Acquisition. Aurora Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinVolution Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Aurora Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 26.49% 26.57% 16.01% Aurora Acquisition N/A -34.42% -1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Aurora Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FinVolution Group and Aurora Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aurora Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

FinVolution Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.02, indicating a potential upside of 71.12%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Aurora Acquisition.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Aurora Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of September 30, 2021, it had approximately 135.6 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Aurora Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

