Financial Contrast: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18% ICON Public 2.79% 12.71% 6.04%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MaxCyte and ICON Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 ICON Public 0 2 7 0 2.78

ICON Public has a consensus price target of $282.11, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and ICON Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.50 -$19.08 million N/A N/A ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.17 $153.18 million $2.95 72.29

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICON Public beats MaxCyte on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including early development, patient recruitment and retention, strategy and analytics, late phase research, data and technology solution, and consulting and analytics services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, clinical research and laboratory services, project management, site monitoring and management services, data management, biostatistics and programming, medical writing and publishing, medical affair, endpoint adjudication/data monitoring committees, pharmacovigilance, interactive response technologies, clinical supplies management, strategic regulatory, medical communication, and consulting and advisory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

