Financial Review: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) & Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CME Group alerts:

84.6% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CME Group and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 56.22% 8.93% 1.33% Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CME Group and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 1 9 4 0 2.21 Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CME Group presently has a consensus target price of $254.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Forge Global.

Risk and Volatility

CME Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CME Group and Forge Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $4.69 billion 16.92 $2.64 billion $7.31 30.21 Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

CME Group beats Forge Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Forge Global (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.