Financial Survey: Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) vs. Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Cheniere Energy $15.86 billion 2.17 -$2.34 billion ($9.25) -14.64

Just Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheniere Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 3.70% -49.76% 8.80% Cheniere Energy -14.77% 30.72% 1.24%

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group (Get Rating)

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

