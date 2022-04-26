Financial Survey: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) vs. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,490.42% -102.29% -92.18% ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52%

2.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 198.30%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 79.15 -$9.95 million N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 13.67 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -14.03

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.