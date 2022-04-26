Financial Survey: Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rakuten Group and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and Orosur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $13.64 billion 0.84 -$1.07 billion ($1.01) -7.19 Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.71 million ($0.02) -5.74

Orosur Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orosur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A Orosur Mining N/A N/A -20.91%

Risk and Volatility

Rakuten Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rakuten Group beats Orosur Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group (Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services. This segment also offers Rakuten Capital, an investment company; Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service; Rakuten Super English, an English language learning service; and Rakuten AirMap, which provides airspace management services for drones. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and internet banking financial services, such as Rakuten Bank; Rakuten Securities, an online brokerage services; and Rakuten Life and General Insurance products. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, a mobile communications service; Rakuten Communications, a telecommunication service provider; Rakuten Energy that offer electricity and energy-related services and solutions; Rakuten TV, a video distribution service; Rakuten Music, an online music streaming service; Rakuten Ticket, an online ticket store; NBA Rakuten; and Rakuten DX. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orosur Mining (Get Rating)

Orosur Mining Inc. explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

