Finnovate Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Finnovate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finnovate Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ FNVTU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

