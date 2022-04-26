Fintel Plc (FNTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on June 7th

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FNTL opened at GBX 211 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fintel has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 255.22 ($3.25).

In other news, insider David Thompson purchased 7,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £15,890 ($20,252.36).

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

