First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. First Bank has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $264.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

