First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of FRBA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. First Bank has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $264.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
FRBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About First Bank (Get Rating)
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
