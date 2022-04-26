First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post sales of $102.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.60 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

