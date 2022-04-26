First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE FCF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 6,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
