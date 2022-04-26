First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to report $133.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $138.50 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $535.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $549.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.13 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.