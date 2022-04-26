First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 4,848,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.