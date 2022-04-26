First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.63. 481,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

