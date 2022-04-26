First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of AG stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

