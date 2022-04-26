First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE FN opened at C$39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

