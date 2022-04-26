First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

