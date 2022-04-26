First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

