First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.14.

First National Financial stock traded down C$1.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,483. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.34. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

