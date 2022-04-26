First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.14.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FN traded down C$1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,483. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.34. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.