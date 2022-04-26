First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.
FN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.14.
Shares of FN stock traded down C$1.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.45. 41,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.
About First National Financial (Get Rating)
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.