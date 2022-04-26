First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.14.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FN stock traded down C$1.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.45. 41,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.