First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

FSFG stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.98.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.