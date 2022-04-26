FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 84.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

