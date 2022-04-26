Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,167. The company has a market cap of $483.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.