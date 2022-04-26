Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 70,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,937. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

