Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:DFP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 70,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,937. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
