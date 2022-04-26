Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,395. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

