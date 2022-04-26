Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.