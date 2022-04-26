Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:PFO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
