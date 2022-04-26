Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:FFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 111,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $23.47.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.