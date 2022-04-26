Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 32,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

