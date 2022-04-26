Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $544,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.