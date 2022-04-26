Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE FND opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

