Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Fluor alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 2,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.86.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.