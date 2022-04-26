Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday.

FOR traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $17.15. 84,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,850. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

