Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,100.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 206,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,097. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.21. Formula One Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

