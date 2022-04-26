Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,100.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. 930,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,524. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

