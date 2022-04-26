Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 1,049,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,093. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

