Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 1,049,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,093. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

