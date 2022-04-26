Fortis (FTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortis (NYSE: FTS):

4/19/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/19/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

4/13/2022 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/7/2022 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/1/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Fortis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

