Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

