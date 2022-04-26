Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

