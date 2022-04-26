Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,506. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

