Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 67,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.