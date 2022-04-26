Franklin Resources (BEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,801,000 after buying an additional 394,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.