Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

