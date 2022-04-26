freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target Raised to €27.50 at Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from €27.00 ($29.03) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. freenet has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.
